Update notes for release 58.3

The teleporter to Carillo should now always be generated in an area that has enough connections to other areas of the map.
- What could happen is that the teleporter was in small group of areas that were connected to the rest of the map through a single secret door, and if you used some item (Carillo Express Card, for example) that teleported you to the teleporter, you could end up stuck in that area if you could not detect the secret door (and had no items to boost your Search-skill). (thanks to Vulpy for providing a save file)
Fixed yet another bug in autoexplore. (thanks to Vulpy for providing a save file)
Several players have reported that Steam thinks that the game is running although the game process has ended.
- Moved the call to SteamAPI_Shutdown as the last thing that the game does when it closes, to the game form's OnDestroy() event, to see if that helps.
Zorbus update for 28 January 2023
