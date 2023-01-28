 Skip to content

Spartan Firefight update for 28 January 2023

Update 3.50

Build 10424906

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adds a team creation menu to play in ranked
  • Adds matchmaking maps support to Forge
  • Adds bot settings to custom games
  • Adds new armor coatings
  • Free daily credits increased
  • Bug fixes and other improvements

