- Adds a team creation menu to play in ranked
- Adds matchmaking maps support to Forge
- Adds bot settings to custom games
- Adds new armor coatings
- Free daily credits increased
- Bug fixes and other improvements
Spartan Firefight update for 28 January 2023
Update 3.50
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Spartan Firefight Content Depot 1493531
Changed files in this update