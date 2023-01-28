Update, Version 20230128



English

############System###################

[Relationship]When checking your main character's status, you now have the option to view your main character's relationships with other characters. (Only Alicia is added to the list in today's update. More will come in future updates.)

[Relationship]You will not be able to see the exact relation value for now. But you can see a bar and an overall attitude that character towards your main character.

[Statistic]The Statistics window now has an opacity value of 255.

###########DEBUG####################

[Statistic]Fixed a bug that when the battle ends, the statistic calculation of escaping and defeat was reverted. (The fix unfortunately does not affect existing data.)

[Statistic]Fixed a bug that there was a space missing before the pocket-picking data.

简体中文

############System###################

【关系】现在当你检查主角的属性的时候，你有了一个新的选项可以检查主角和其他角色的关系。（今天的更新中只加入了艾丽西亚，未来的更新中会加入更多的可以看到的选项。）

【关系】你不会看到具体的关系数值。但是，你能看到一个代表关系的条状图和该角色对你主角当前的态度。

【统计数据】统计数据窗口的不透明度调整到了255

###########DEBUG####################

【统计数据】修复了战斗结束后在计算统计数据时失败的结果和逃跑的结果的计算错误的Bug。（不过，该修复不会追溯此前已经统计的数据。）

【统计数据】修复了扒窃的统计数据之前少了一个空格的Bug.