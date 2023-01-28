 Skip to content

Caves of Lore update for 28 January 2023

Summoning fixes. Foreign language parsing fix.

Share · View all patches · Build 10424839 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed bug where buttons would appear in skills tab if you just loaded the game and did things in a certain order
  • Fixed bug when checking weapon strength penalty
  • Fixed Clash error if you didn't click on the predesignated attack lines
  • Fixed bug in summoning that was using wrong location index and could occasionally result in an error
  • Summons from heroes now die with their master, as intended
  • Attempted foreign language fix to parsing again

Changed files in this update

Depot 2227131
  • Loading history…
