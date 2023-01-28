Summoning fixes. Foreign language parsing fix.
- Fixed bug where buttons would appear in skills tab if you just loaded the game and did things in a certain order
- Fixed bug when checking weapon strength penalty
- Fixed Clash error if you didn't click on the predesignated attack lines
- Fixed bug in summoning that was using wrong location index and could occasionally result in an error
- Summons from heroes now die with their master, as intended
- Attempted foreign language fix to parsing again
