Patch Notes / Jan 30

A small update with various bug fixes and improvements.
- Steam VR and Oculus have been properly disabled.
- Certain enemies no longer fall to their death when spawned.
- Fixed an issue where the player character could get stuck inside an object.
- Corrections to Game Mode descriptions.
- Ruin now functions properly with the Shield from Crommyon.
- Fixed an issue where in some rare cases the player character would become invisible on respawn.
- Explosion SFX from reflected projectiles are now within reasonable volume level.
- All Atrium teleports now have functioning SFX.
Changed files in this update