Avernus update for 30 January 2023

Patch Notes / Jan 30

Share · View all patches · Build 10424811 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update with various bug fixes and improvements.

  • Steam VR and Oculus have been properly disabled.
  • Certain enemies no longer fall to their death when spawned.
  • Fixed an issue where the player character could get stuck inside an object.
  • Corrections to Game Mode descriptions.
  • Ruin now functions properly with the Shield from Crommyon.
  • Fixed an issue where in some rare cases the player character would become invisible on respawn.
  • Explosion SFX from reflected projectiles are now within reasonable volume level.
  • All Atrium teleports now have functioning SFX.

