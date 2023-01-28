New Match Settings unlock all new options and support for up to 4 teams!

Hello, everyone! Today's patch is a major one! The most requested feature since Bocce Time's release has been the ability to play with 3 or 4 teams, allowing for free-for-all matches when playing with a small group of friends. As of today, that playstyle is completely supported! You can now have up to 4 teams in play at a time, each with up to 4 balls to throw. No longer will you have to play 2v1's or round robin style when in a lobby of 3 players!

But, wait, there's more! A new "Match Settings" section has been added to the menu when in multiplayer games that gives the host new options to change up the flow and feel of the game. Additionally, the Half Pipe court has had a small but significant rework where the central beam has been made hollow, allowing balls to roll under it and opening up all kinds of options when deciding how to throw your balls into play.

For more information check out the full patch notes below:

Added support for up to 4 teams in multiplayer, allowing free-for-all matches up to 4 players (8 players can play across all 4 teams in any configuration, depending on ball count per team).

Added a new Match Settings section to multiplayer games with several new options for the host to set: Number of teams(2/3/4) Number of balls per team(2/3/4) Turn order (alternating/proximity based) Contact bonus (balls in contact with the pallino are worth 2 points when enabled). Enforce bounds (when disabled, balls can be thrown from anywhere and everything is considered in bounds--effectively turning the entire park into a giant court).

Reworked the Half Pipe court to allow balls to roll under the central beam, removing the corners that had a tendency to trap them from time to time.

Improved the "Observe Pallino" functionality to support balls in elevated places like the top of the Tire Court or in the treehouse on the Picnic Area Court.

Added a restart game button in multiplayer for the host to reset the lobby's scores and balls.

Players can now change teams at any time, even during their turn.

Increased the friction of the sand in the neighborhood park.

As always, we'd love to have you join the game's official discord! It's the best place to meet new players and to participate in the game's ladder matches, tournaments and leagues!