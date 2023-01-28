Hotfix V 0.1.0

Hotfix Notes Version 0.1.0
Additions:
- Added Animations for player mounting ridables
- Added version control to servers
Changes:
Changed: Roof parts are placeable on ceilings and foundations
Fixes:
- Fixed: Bed and simple bed placement is sometimes bad when there is a slope
- Fixed: Ceilings can not be placed on windowed roofs
- Fixed: Triangle ceiling can not be placed on half walls
- Fixed: Walls can not be attached to half walls
- Fixed: Roof parts can not be attached to half walls
- Fixed: Pillars are not placeable between walls
- Fixed: Items are broken when logging in to a hosted game or a dadicated server
- Fixed: Some quests are not in the journal
- Fixed: Quests will not be loaded correctly
- Fixed: Fiber count for How to survive part 2 is now more then needed for the next quest
- Fixed: Rabbits have wrong colors when releasing them
- Fixed: The color of the top a female char is wearing will not be changed in the main menu
- Fixed: Arrows flying in air and disappear
