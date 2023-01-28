 Skip to content

Re.Poly update for 28 January 2023

Hotfix V 0.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Hotfix Notes Version 0.1.0

Additions:

  • Added Animations for player mounting ridables
  • Added version control to servers

Changes:

Changed: Roof parts are placeable on ceilings and foundations

Fixes:

  • Fixed: Bed and simple bed placement is sometimes bad when there is a slope
  • Fixed: Ceilings can not be placed on windowed roofs
  • Fixed: Triangle ceiling can not be placed on half walls
  • Fixed: Walls can not be attached to half walls
  • Fixed: Roof parts can not be attached to half walls
  • Fixed: Pillars are not placeable between walls
  • Fixed: Items are broken when logging in to a hosted game or a dadicated server
  • Fixed: Some quests are not in the journal
  • Fixed: Quests will not be loaded correctly
  • Fixed: Fiber count for How to survive part 2 is now more then needed for the next quest
  • Fixed: Rabbits have wrong colors when releasing them
  • Fixed: The color of the top a female char is wearing will not be changed in the main menu
  • Fixed: Arrows flying in air and disappear

Changed files in this update

Re.Poly Experimental Depot 970302
  • Loading history…
