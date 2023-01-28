 Skip to content

Animal Shelter update for 28 January 2023

Patch 1.2.5

Patch 1.2.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • More fixes for humans that want to adopt animals
  • Disabled dog's peeing or pooping action after being place to go to the van, this removes an issue that caused the adoption process to break sometimes
  • Fixed picking up animals
  • Fixed idle action for one of the dog breeds
  • Added a sign to help locate horse shelter for first time players
  • Free riding map optimization: more accurate occulussion culling data to get even more FPS on the map
  • Fixed loading small but important issue that some players experienced while loading a save file
  • Added "soil" sounds for horse's footsteps
  • Horse footsteps should be played more accurately depending on the terrain type
  • Changed translation in the 'do you want to go to the free riding map?' popup message from OK to YES

