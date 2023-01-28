- More fixes for humans that want to adopt animals
- Disabled dog's peeing or pooping action after being place to go to the van, this removes an issue that caused the adoption process to break sometimes
- Fixed picking up animals
- Fixed idle action for one of the dog breeds
- Added a sign to help locate horse shelter for first time players
- Free riding map optimization: more accurate occulussion culling data to get even more FPS on the map
- Fixed loading small but important issue that some players experienced while loading a save file
- Added "soil" sounds for horse's footsteps
- Horse footsteps should be played more accurately depending on the terrain type
- Changed translation in the 'do you want to go to the free riding map?' popup message from OK to YES
Animal Shelter update for 28 January 2023
Patch 1.2.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
