1-28 BUG repair and experience optimization

Optimization: Fishing Wharf resource points and resource frames are unified. Increase resource cap

Trading desk, automatic purchase priority, top and bottom changed to bubbling mode, not just position exchange

Optimization: Cavalry without mounts, or soldiers without weapons, do not participate in patrols

Two basic technologies can be selected at the start

Materials for demolishing buildings, picked up first

Increase the priority of construction cleanup and removal, and demolition material removal tasks

Beds can be set as students only, convenient for building student dormitories

BUG The corpse in the big box also needs to be moved out for burial

Mutually exclusive NPC traits will not appear on a single dweller at the same time