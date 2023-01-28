 Skip to content

领地：种田与征战 update for 28 January 2023

1-28 BUG repair and experience optimization

Build 10424777

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization: Fishing Wharf resource points and resource frames are unified. Increase resource cap
Trading desk, automatic purchase priority, top and bottom changed to bubbling mode, not just position exchange
Optimization: Cavalry without mounts, or soldiers without weapons, do not participate in patrols
Two basic technologies can be selected at the start
Materials for demolishing buildings, picked up first
Increase the priority of construction cleanup and removal, and demolition material removal tasks
Beds can be set as students only, convenient for building student dormitories
BUG The corpse in the big box also needs to be moved out for burial
Mutually exclusive NPC traits will not appear on a single dweller at the same time

