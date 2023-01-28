 Skip to content

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 28 January 2023

Update Notes for v0.87.5 (Minor update, client only)

Update Notes for v0.87.5 (Minor update, client only)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tag game mode now has its own special camera preset (preset 0, on by default on tag levels), use Camera settings to tune or disable it
  • Tag game mode now shows player markers by default (to make it easier to see from the name color who is tagged and who is not)
  • Tag and sumo event stats screen now shows more info about how the rank was determined (hover over the results to see the info as tooltips)
  • The time before start lights go off is now subtracted from the times shown in tag and sumo event results
  • When watching a recording, non-free camera now handles playback speed changes better, e.g. not lagging behind in fast speed and stopping when paused
  • Most soccer camera settings can now be updated while the game is running, also changed some related settings
  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

