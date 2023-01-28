Version 0.5.5 - Update

Upcoming new song: Droplets
New:
- The Potion Maker and his first quest.
- Fixed a bug with the Village Leader: If you already talked to them, the event has been reset. For some, the event will play out the same as before, and you can just skip through.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed an oversight where, if you unmuted the witch before talking to her, the Sky Sire would no longer believe that she could talk.
- Fixed both a visual bug and crash relating to new Quick Save setting.
- Fixed a bug that's been causing crashes under the hood for a bit now. For everyone affected, the game likely wasn't saving what lines you've actually seen, but it will now.
Changed files in this update