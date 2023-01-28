 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dark Egg update for 28 January 2023

Version 0.5.5 - Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10424750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Upcoming new song: Droplets

New:
  • The Potion Maker and his first quest.
  • Fixed a bug with the Village Leader: If you already talked to them, the event has been reset. For some, the event will play out the same as before, and you can just skip through.
Bugfixes:
  • Fixed an oversight where, if you unmuted the witch before talking to her, the Sky Sire would no longer believe that she could talk.
  • Fixed both a visual bug and crash relating to new Quick Save setting.
  • Fixed a bug that's been causing crashes under the hood for a bit now. For everyone affected, the game likely wasn't saving what lines you've actually seen, but it will now.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2092621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link