Updated on January 28

[Update content again]

Repair the bug that cannot be passed through the hidden wall on the fifth floor of the pyramid. Fix the bug in the game settings (key position, volume, etc.) that is restored after the game is closed. After the update, all the default volume of the game is 50%. Please adjust the volume according to your needs, as detailed below:

BGM: Game background music

(Daily, combat... and other music, please adjust according to the volume of your speaker)

BGS: Game environment music

(The sound of running water, wind... and other environmental sounds are seldom used in this game and can be ignored)

ME: short prompt tone

(Complete the task, sleep in the room, open the double card... and other short music, please adjust according to the volume of your speaker)

SE: All sound effects

(Cursor, all skills in combat, voice... and other sound effects. If you need to highlight the power performance effect of various magic skills, it is recommended to open it to 100%, or adjust it according to your own needs.)