- Expanded adventurers crypt area and added minibosses and a boss
- Added new crypt monsters to random quest generation on the the notice boards
- Added loot chests to the crypt area
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 28 January 2023
v0.146a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
DreamScapes Dimensions MMORPG Depot Depot 1503445
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update