DreamScapes Dimensions update for 28 January 2023

v0.146a

28 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Expanded adventurers crypt area and added minibosses and a boss
  2. Added new crypt monsters to random quest generation on the the notice boards
  3. Added loot chests to the crypt area

