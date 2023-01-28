Bug Fixes 1/28

Bug fixes:

Fixed issue where the game would stop working after playing multiplayer and returning to single player.

Gameplay Changes:

Temp mana effects now don't diminish at the end of the turn, instead you just spend tmp mana before regular mana and it carries over between turns if unspent. The cost of tmp mana cards has been adjusted for this buff. The previous version of this just led to some real jank that didn't need to be jank, but even jank aside version this should lead to more interseting deckbuilding possibilities and cards.