Lost In Fantaland update for 28 January 2023

Update 20230128

Update：
Optimize the world map to avoid bonfire on the only access node.
Wind Ore modified to only work on enemies.
Text Optimization.

Bug Fix：
A bunch of bug fixes.
Translation Corrections.

