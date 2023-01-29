1 year of development!

Share · View all patches · Build 10424652 · Last edited 29 January 2023 – 06:26:11 UTC by Wendy

We have been in development for one year.

On February 4, the game celebrated exactly one year in development, moving from draft to early access!

I want to share this update with as many people as possible.

I have therefore translated the game by adding two new languages (German) and completing the third (Spanish).

If you find errors in the translations, please let me know!

------------ Final Beta 1.18 -------------

Add cupola texture and fix

Add timeline start fade postprocess effect

Fix translate En/It/Es

Add Fog at start

Add Francese

Add room 54

Remove Map_008_Lite

Remove Map_009_Lite

------------ Final Beta 1.15 -------------

Add agave_model

Add Canne_model

Add rocks_model-(BRIDGE)

Add muretto_basso_Model

Add grassfoliage(Bridge)

Add dials 00_a 00_b

AddOsteria Ester Egg!

Edit environment map_001

Edit environment map_002

Edit environment map_003

------------ Final Beta 1.13 -------------

Add Mirror Laser cube

Add Laser gun of memories

New version of Music mixer (v3.0)

Add fade music

Add new music mechanics version when you are in remember mode

Add last position cube

Add laser cube mirror use

Add sound during Swap

Add base Model Cupola_chiesa_carmine

Remake music map 006

Remake music map 007

Remake music map 008

Room 51 Remake (available On extra)

Room 52 Remake (available On extra)

Room 53 Remake (available On extra)

Room 54 add (available On extra)

------------ Final Beta 1.10 -------------

Change color trigger platform

Change color trigger timer

Add New model and texture Pilastro_Piazza

Add New model Ringhiera

Add New model Colonnapilastro

Add Portal

Add portalmaterial sky

Map001 Intro + Prologo

Room 0 Environment + Player start

Room 15 Environment

Room 29 Environment

Room 32 Environment

Room 33 Environment

Deleted room 51 and 52 remake