1 year of development!

We have been in development for one year.
On February 4, the game celebrated exactly one year in development, moving from draft to early access!
I want to share this update with as many people as possible.
I have therefore translated the game by adding two new languages (German) and completing the third (Spanish).
If you find errors in the translations, please let me know!
------------ Final Beta 1.18 -------------
Add cupola texture and fix
Add timeline start fade postprocess effect
Fix translate En/It/Es
Add Fog at start
Add Francese
Add room 54
Remove Map_008_Lite
Remove Map_009_Lite
------------ Final Beta 1.15 -------------
Add agave_model
Add Canne_model
Add rocks_model-(BRIDGE)
Add muretto_basso_Model
Add grassfoliage(Bridge)
Add dials 00_a 00_b
AddOsteria Ester Egg!
Edit environment map_001
Edit environment map_002
Edit environment map_003
------------ Final Beta 1.13 -------------
Add Mirror Laser cube
Add Laser gun of memories
New version of Music mixer (v3.0)
Add fade music
Add new music mechanics version when you are in remember mode
Add last position cube
Add laser cube mirror use
Add sound during Swap
Add base Model Cupola_chiesa_carmine
Remake music map 006
Remake music map 007
Remake music map 008
Room 51 Remake (available On extra)
Room 52 Remake (available On extra)
Room 53 Remake (available On extra)
Room 54 add (available On extra)
------------ Final Beta 1.10 -------------
Change color trigger platform
Change color trigger timer
Add New model and texture Pilastro_Piazza
Add New model Ringhiera
Add New model Colonnapilastro
Add Portal
Add portalmaterial sky
Map001 Intro + Prologo
Room 0 Environment + Player start
Room 15 Environment
Room 29 Environment
Room 32 Environment
Room 33 Environment
Deleted room 51 and 52 remake
