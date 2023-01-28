 Skip to content

My Garage update for 28 January 2023

UPDATE 28/01

Build 10424637

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed survival birch trees and rocks having no colliders
fixed removed fuel lines falling through car
fixed invisible air filters on some jobs
fixed stuck in car bug that sometimes happened

