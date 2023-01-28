UPDATE 28/01

Fixed survival birch trees and rocks having no colliders
fixed removed fuel lines falling through car
fixed invisible air filters on some jobs
fixed stuck in car bug that sometimes happened
My Garage update for 28 January 2023
