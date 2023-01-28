 Skip to content

Project Zero Playtest update for 28 January 2023

Playtest 1 Hotfix #1

Build 10424624

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[MISC]
Fixed flags being outside the playable zone in CTF.
Fixed an weapon bug in Gun Game.
Fixed molotov being in the knife slot.
Fixed coins now adding up correctly.
Fixed an inaccuracy bug with guns.

