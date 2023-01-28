[MISC]
Fixed flags being outside the playable zone in CTF.
Fixed an weapon bug in Gun Game.
Fixed molotov being in the knife slot.
Fixed coins now adding up correctly.
Fixed an inaccuracy bug with guns.
Project Zero Playtest update for 28 January 2023
Playtest 1 Hotfix #1
