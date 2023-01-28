 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nightmare: Les Origines update for 28 January 2023

UPDATE 1.4.9a

Share · View all patches · Build 10424528 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Map: School Dark
  • Ability for the player to place jumpscares on the ground to scare his friends.
  • Grapple machine in the lobby that unlocks jumpscares for the new ability. (Usable only by the party host)
  • Added in-game Twitch integration to play against your Viewers (in test)

    • Editing the main menu
  • Changed ambient sounds in the lobby
  • Changed the mood in the School map
  • Changed character death animations (smoke effect removed)
  • Cleanup of various scripts
  • Improved overall performance.
  • Modification of the AI ​​sound mode which makes them less noticeable at long distance.

  • Fixed a bug where the menu could stop working when returning to menu
  • Fixed a bug where the ai could hang in School
  • Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck in the lobby
  • Fixed a bug where the player was kicked from the game when playing on a low speed connection
  • Fixed a bug where the second school AI was screaming after killing a player.

Changed files in this update

Nightmare: Les Origines Content Depot 1725131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link