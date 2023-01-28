UPDATE 1.4.9a

- Map: School Dark
- Ability for the player to place jumpscares on the ground to scare his friends.
- Grapple machine in the lobby that unlocks jumpscares for the new ability. (Usable only by the party host)
- Added in-game Twitch integration to play against your Viewers (in test)
- Editing the main menu
- Changed ambient sounds in the lobby
- Changed the mood in the School map
- Changed character death animations (smoke effect removed)
- Cleanup of various scripts
- Improved overall performance.
- Modification of the AI sound mode which makes them less noticeable at long distance.
- Fixed a bug where the menu could stop working when returning to menu
- Fixed a bug where the ai could hang in School
- Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck in the lobby
- Fixed a bug where the player was kicked from the game when playing on a low speed connection
- Fixed a bug where the second school AI was screaming after killing a player.
Changed files in this update