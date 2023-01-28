 Skip to content

Chrono Survival update for 28 January 2023

Patch 1.10c (Optimisation)

Share · View all patches · Build 10424526 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimized summonses and changed their intelligence (now attacking different targets more often).
Increased the probability of new abilities in the level up menu.

"Chicken": Added a small chance to leave a crate behind.
Spirits of Water and Fire: Now use Splash and Pyromancy.
Lifetime: Duration 30|60|100% -> 25|50|75%
Defender: Lasts 25|50|80% -> 20|40|60%.
Summon Power : Damage and Size 10|20|32% -> Damage 10|25|40, Size 6|12|20.
Closed Book: Gives you 7 -> 3 levels.
Gold Bullion: Gives 500 -> 250 gold.
Fixed a bug that prevented some items from being replaced.
Fixed a bug with the Barbarian's Trial (in addition to damage, it also reduced the size).
Fixed minor bugs and typos.

