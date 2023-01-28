Patch 1.10c (Optimisation)

Optimized summonses and changed their intelligence (now attacking different targets more often).
Increased the probability of new abilities in the level up menu.
"Chicken": Added a small chance to leave a crate behind.
Spirits of Water and Fire: Now use Splash and Pyromancy.
Lifetime: Duration 30|60|100% -> 25|50|75%
Defender: Lasts 25|50|80% -> 20|40|60%.
Summon Power : Damage and Size 10|20|32% -> Damage 10|25|40, Size 6|12|20.
Closed Book: Gives you 7 -> 3 levels.
Gold Bullion: Gives 500 -> 250 gold.
Fixed a bug that prevented some items from being replaced.
Fixed a bug with the Barbarian's Trial (in addition to damage, it also reduced the size).
Fixed minor bugs and typos.
