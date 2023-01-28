Multiple save games

We're back with a big one! Read ahead to learn what kind of new things we have in store for you in the latest and biggest update.

Eight save slots

The biggest and most important part of this update is, without a doubt, a reworked save system. Most notably: now bonus 5 manual save slots in addition to the previous auto, chapter and manual saves.

The flow and idea do not change - when you end your current play session, just quit the game and you'll be able to CONTINUE it later right from where you left off. But now, in addition to this, you now can create custom save points that won't be automatically overwritten (as with AUTO and CHAPTER saves).

Manual saves use your character's name, location and moment in time to format the caption.

Small detail but now the game won't auto-save also if there are hostile creatures nearby, even if combat is not started. That should also reduce some of the issues.

Worth noting that this was actually a rework of the saving system in general and as such, the old save file format is now deprecated. But, don't worry, on startup the game will try to import and migrate the saves from the old file.

Choose which save game to continue from if defeated

This is a simple UI improvement - if you encounter a GAME OVER screen you can now select from which save slot to continue your game. Previously it was always AUTOSAVE, now you have a choice.

Fix screen slate white screen issue

This update also, hopefully, puts an end to the annoying random screen slate/dialogue glitches when interacting with containers, and computers in the game. It is a very difficult bug to address because it's very random and hard to reproduce reliably - hence, difficult to identify if fixed. However, I refactored the code related to this functionality and am now cautiously optimistic it won't bother you again. Fingers crossed.

Fix spawn in space bug fix

Another annoying and equally hard-to-reproduce bug was the occasional spawn into the void. Like with the previous bug, I refactored code that could be related to this issue and have not encountered it since. Let's see if it stays that way!

New content

Won't spoil you the details but we've also fleshed out certain parts of the game by adding new dialogue, character reactions, and interactivity. For example, now you can get an answer to the question: why this routine trip went bad? Or, why are there two-headed cows in the shuttlecraft in the intro? We added some new routes as well, moved items, added security consoles and tiny adjustments like that.

We even have some new ending slides, based on your actions in the game.

First sentence animation

When you start a conversation with someone, the game will delay showing options for a moment just so you can see who are you talking to. Sometimes NPC portraits can be obstructed by multiple dialogue options so it felt as if you were talking to a literal wall of text.

Tiny "feature" that should help with the immersion.

More bugfixes

There are a lot of small bug fixes, cannot even list the all. For example, the annoying locked VR room issue, should not be a problem anymore, Oh and you know that map zoom reset glitch that drives you mad? Yeah, that one. It's fixed now!

Not really a bug fix but I slightly rebalanced unarmed damage - for lower PHY/FOC it should be as was before but exponentially grows to more impressive levels once you hit 4+.

Overall, thank you for playing the game and giving me feedback so we can fix and improve it for everyone!