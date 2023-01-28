Pixelmancer Update 0.52 - The Tier 3 Update!

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.52!

Added Tier 3 content!

Added Desert world (Level 20-30)

Added 3 new enemies! (Reach tier 3 and find out what type of new enemies you will encounter!)

Increased Fireball's upgrade damage rate per level

Improved Steam Deck performance

Redesigned the sea wave animation

Sub-levels are now called "Level Variants" (The more level variants, the less likely you'll experience the same level design)

Red Slime has been renamed to "Slime" (This change will also reset your Soul Mastery for Slime)

Baby Red Slime has been renamed to "Baby Slime" (This change will also reset your Soul Mastery for Baby Slime)

Slime and Baby Slime no longer get slowed down when swimming

Player movement speed reduction on bridges reduced from 50% to 30%

Increased soulstone drop rate for Baby Slime

NOTE - There is only 1 level variant on Tier 3, I will add more during the February updates

NOTE 2 - The new enemies are missing from Soul Mastery but the game will keep track on your progress in the background

- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -

Welcome to Tier 3 update! This update is the biggest update I've worked on Pixelmancer

Bringing out not 1 but 3 enemies was a lot of work, I've done a lot of testing to make sure it works but in the back of my mind I feel like there's probably a bug somewhere haha

In case you missed it, I will be updating Pixelmancer every day in February! There will be one changelog for the whole month of February to avoid spamming your Steam community feeds and I will be updating that post every day for the month of February

I've never done something like this before and never seen any other game do this, I'm really curious to see how it goes. Hope you enjoy today's update and look forward to February as much as I do. There's going to be something new to look forward to every day in February

The current plan for February Daily Updates;

New player and pet upgrades

More upgradable levels

More level variants

More Steam achievements

The following features are my background projects I put into during my spare time, these may come into the February updates or become abandoned projects if I'm unable to develop them