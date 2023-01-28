Version 5.0.2, Stables & Stabilisation

Dev Notes
- A demo version of Ravager is now available, here on Steam! This includes the first four Acts of the game, in line with public builds elsewhere. If you’ve been curious about the game but unsure about getting it, now’s your chance.
- This month we have been fixing all the eccentricities that have shaken out of last month’s major update, and catching up on sleep. Our court events and additional waifu interactions are in progress, and you can look forward to a meaty content update next month.
- MVPs of this month are Tosk (again) and HereToHelp - who have not only done a great job of fixing bugs, but also found time to add numerous improvements to the user experience.
Act V Features
- Art: A variant of the Sabetha Special for if Inej is not pregnant (Lubbio)
- Art: A dungeon variant of Marie-Anne’s oral service (two variants, Lubbio).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in Sabetha & Inej’s new interactions (GreyScale).
- Voice: Mina’s conversations about money and chancellorship (Marina Montague).
- Voice: Valzira’s various reintroductions (three variants, Jezebeth).
- Voice: Valzira’s conversation about the Words Of Power (Jezebeth).
- Voice: Declining Valzira’s request to be released, and what follows (Jezebeth).
Act I-IV Features
- Art: A dungeon variant of Marie-Anne’s forced breeding (Lubbio).
- Art: Balthorne’s character art, remastered and reproportioned (Irrelevant Art).
- Animation: Animated idles for Balthorne, remastered and reproportioned (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for Maelys’s pain expression (six variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for Malagar’s shame and shock expressions (two variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for Naho’s fear and pain expressions (four variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for Sabetha’s pain and sad expressions (two variants, Amon Ra).
- Voice: The first half of Malagar’s veterinary checkup on Naho (Robin Peakway).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in Sabetha & Inej’s consort arc (GreyScale).
- Voice: Several of Valzira’s lines have been re-recorded (Jezebeth).
- UI: You have the option to disable scene art, if you prefer to use your imagination (HereToHelp).
- UI: The textbox’s opacity can now be adjusted in the Preferences menu (HereToHelp).
- UI: An option to clear all saves and preferences has been added to the Preferences menu (Tosk).
Tweaks
- Your preference for pregnancy content is locked in when you start playing Act V. If you have Pregnancy disabled, no women will become visibly pregnant for the entirety of Act V, even if you enable it again.
- The court agenda will read better if some of the queue has already been seen.
- The court will play a more informative ‘to be continued’ message if you reach the end of the current content.
- Morale for factions you recruit during Act III will appear in its Status screen.
- If you change language on the home screen, a message will state that the fan translations are currently incomplete.
- Chanwe will need a moment to get redressed if she is converted during Act V, to prevent costume discrepancies.
- Malice can still be born at the start of Act IV if you have seen her dream, but not had a conversation with her mother.
- In new playthroughs, Malice’s tantrum will be more discerning when picking between possible worlds.
- Visual direction for Marie-Anne’s dungeon oral scenes has been improved.
- Visual direction for Marie-Anne’s forced breeding scenes has been improved.
- Visual direction for Valzira’s Act V introductions has been improved.
Fixes
- Adeline will stop showing up to court in bondage gear.
- Adeline should also stay in the dungeon if you put her there.
- An excessively long text line during Chanwe’s conversion has been split across two text boxes.
- Cooch will not talk lustily about Chanwe in Act V if Chanwe is an eldritch horror at the time.
- Heloise can be asked about Malice in Act V.
- Heloise will put her normal clothes back on again, after roleplaying together in Act IV.
- Heloise will appear less aggressive when she is confused or thoughtful.
- Issa will not turn invisible when he is feeling smug, if character animations are enabled.
- Reconsidering a request to change something about Issa in Act V will not push you into his name change interaction.
- Revisiting Maelys in her severed state during Act V can no longer restore her to her despairing state.
- Maelys will put her dress back on after discarding it to do things with you.
- Malice will not use Adeline as a cumrag if Adeline is not in the room at the time.
- Malice’s theme will not continue playing if you decline her advances in Act V.
- Fixed a logic issue where Malice’s tantrum would use an older restoration point than is strictly necessary.
- Marie-Anne will appear in the palace in Act V, rather than the dungeon, if she has received Breaker’s attentions.
- Marie-Anne will appear less annoyed when she is afraid.
- Mina’s initial Act V palace intro will play out to its full extent under all circumstances.
- Mina’s Act V dungeon interactions are fixed in many places, allowing all options to be seen.
- Mina no longer thinks she’s in the palace when discussing her pregnancy in the dungeon.
- Mina’s heist idea will not lock you out of diplomacy with the mercenaries if you reject it.
- Naho will clean herself up again if you choose to give her kobold dogsitting services during her Act IV consort arc.
- In new playthroughs, the wolf tribe will remember the distinction between promises of the lowlands and an endless supply of tail.
- You can no longer take control of the wolf tribe if you don’t yet have a lair.
- Numerous typos have been corrected.
Changed files in this update