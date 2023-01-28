 Skip to content

Songs of Skydale update for 28 January 2023

Songs of Skydale v0.8.0.0

Build 10424453

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It took like forever to make this update but it's finally ready.

Here are the changes:

  • Added new environmental art
  • Added two new parts to the main quest
  • Added four new quests: Whitemarsh Bandits, Whitemarsh Dungeon, Beer Business and Insanity
  • Added four new enemies: frost wasp, enemy soldier, sorcerer boss and spirit boss
  • Added bandits camps that can be raided
  • Added three new items
  • Added fire traps
  • Added a separate collision box for the player's sword --> sword hits are now much more accurate than before
  • Finished Whitemarsh as a geographical region
  • Fixed minor bugs
  • Improved enemies path finding
  • Removed some of the invisible walls
  • Reworked lots of old tree textures
  • Reworked some old animations

