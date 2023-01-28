Songs of Skydale v0.8.0.0

It took like forever to make this update but it's finally ready.
Here are the changes:
- Added new environmental art
- Added two new parts to the main quest
- Added four new quests: Whitemarsh Bandits, Whitemarsh Dungeon, Beer Business and Insanity
- Added four new enemies: frost wasp, enemy soldier, sorcerer boss and spirit boss
- Added bandits camps that can be raided
- Added three new items
- Added fire traps
- Added a separate collision box for the player's sword --> sword hits are now much more accurate than before
- Finished Whitemarsh as a geographical region
- Fixed minor bugs
- Improved enemies path finding
- Removed some of the invisible walls
- Reworked lots of old tree textures
- Reworked some old animations
