 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Garden in! update for 28 January 2023

Garden in! - HOTFIX 1.0.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10424441 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that prevented graphical settings to be correctly saved.
  • Fixed a bug that unlocked all camera filters upon opening the photo mode.
  • Fixed a bug that soft locked the game while, inside the achievement menu, you tried to close the menu with right-click during the unlocking animation.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented, seeds, achievements and researches from being unlocked upon entering the game.
  • Fixed a bug that that prevented the "#NewFilter" achievement from being unlocked.
  • Fixed a bug that made certain combination of water plants and water vases from being placed.
  • Fixed the "Balcony Optimizer" requirements from 5 plants to 50.
  • General optimizations for the GPU usage.

Known Issues

  • A Water vase took some time off to visit it's family and is currently missing from the progression system, it will come back.
  • Some plants in the herbarium might have a black silhouette, even after being correctly unlocked.
  • After 24 hours, the Time Clock might exceed the charge and be reset to 0%.
  • That some elements in the Achievement Menu might not be showcase the correct status of the Room Progression.
  • The "Object Variation" tutorial inside the Computer is showcasing some incorrect text.
  • The "Water Water Water" Achievement isn't unlocked correctly but it is unlocked after closing and re-opening the game.
  • We are aware that using the Time Clock with a very high number of growing plants might cause some crashes, so please be careful.

That's all for now, expect new fixes and patches in the coming week.

-The Dramatic Iceberg Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1953861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link