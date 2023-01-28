Garden in! - HOTFIX 1.0.3.2

Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented graphical settings to be correctly saved.
- Fixed a bug that unlocked all camera filters upon opening the photo mode.
- Fixed a bug that soft locked the game while, inside the achievement menu, you tried to close the menu with right-click during the unlocking animation.
- Fixed a bug that prevented, seeds, achievements and researches from being unlocked upon entering the game.
- Fixed a bug that that prevented the "#NewFilter" achievement from being unlocked.
- Fixed a bug that made certain combination of water plants and water vases from being placed.
- Fixed the "Balcony Optimizer" requirements from 5 plants to 50.
- General optimizations for the GPU usage.
Known Issues
- A Water vase took some time off to visit it's family and is currently missing from the progression system, it will come back.
- Some plants in the herbarium might have a black silhouette, even after being correctly unlocked.
- After 24 hours, the Time Clock might exceed the charge and be reset to 0%.
- That some elements in the Achievement Menu might not be showcase the correct status of the Room Progression.
- The "Object Variation" tutorial inside the Computer is showcasing some incorrect text.
- The "Water Water Water" Achievement isn't unlocked correctly but it is unlocked after closing and re-opening the game.
- We are aware that using the Time Clock with a very high number of growing plants might cause some crashes, so please be careful.
That's all for now, expect new fixes and patches in the coming week.
-The Dramatic Iceberg Team
