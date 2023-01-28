 Skip to content

Nebula update for 28 January 2023

Nebula Patch v1.1.4

Nebula Patch v1.1.4 · Build 10424429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes for v1.1.4

This will be a quick update for Nebula to rectify most urgent bugs and add a bit more functionality to the game.

  • Fix for a bug related to YYBurningBall Achievement - Regular plasma ball was not triggering this achievement and I have fixed it in this patch.
  • Several spelling mistakes corrected.
  • Additional Input for player movement on Keyboard - Now it will be possible to move space ship with IJKL buttons as well.
  • Additional Resolution in Graphic Options - 3840 x 2160 (4k)
  • Changes to Auto-Aim system were also implemented. Now all automated turrets will look for enemies in a closer proximity to main ship.

Those are all changes for the moment, hope you enjoy the game despite small bugs 🙂
By the way if you want to discuss other topics and share ideas with developer, here is a link to a Discord server:

Discord Server - JuTek Pixel

Best Regards.
Dev.

