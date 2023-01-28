- Fixed blocking of the horse transportation van
- Horses washing station will no longer show up in the main shelter (despite being unbuildable)
- Corrected some horse equipment terminology
Animal Shelter update for 28 January 2023
Patch (hotfix) 1.2.4.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
