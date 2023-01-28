 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Animal Shelter update for 28 January 2023

Patch (hotfix) 1.2.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10424407 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed blocking of the horse transportation van
  • Horses washing station will no longer show up in the main shelter (despite being unbuildable)
  • Corrected some horse equipment terminology

Changed files in this update

Animal Shelter Content Depot 1239321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link