MotionMuse Version 1.1.0

Version 1.1.0 is a quality of life update. It adds selecting meshes and toggling individual mesh visibility

along with many bug fixes. A toolbar button is also added to quickly toggle visibility of a selected object(s). Mesh icons are added to the TreeView for quick selection. We are in the process of updating our application architecture to support upcoming tools, which may take some time. Thus a lot of under the hood changes have also been made which will come to light in future updates. The full changelog is as follows:

Added: Meshes can be selected via viewport and TreeView and its visibility can be toggled individually.

Added: Meshes can also be moved using translate and rotate gizmos, there is no way to key transforms.

Note: Skinned meshes, i.e. meshes that are driven by joint weights cannot be moved using gizmos.

Added: Mesh icons added to Treeview (looks like a T-shirt) with its corresponding visibility buttons.

Added: Already selected objects will get deselected if selected again, i.e. selection is toggled now.

Added: Button added to the toolbar to quickly toggle the visibility of selected objects (shortcut 'X')

Added: Font inc/dec buttons added to GUI settings to change the font size, saved across reboots.

Fixed: ComboBox colors are fixed, with highlights in the selected color and a duller background.

Fixed: Empty mesh names when loading FBX files, now each mesh has a name attached to it.

Fixed: Application hanging when trying to initialize OpenCL.

Fixed: Timeline slider not snapping properly when in fullscreen.

Added: A lot of under the hood changes to facilitate upcoming tools.