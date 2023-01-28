 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 28 January 2023

0.8.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10424338 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Hunter level 1 synergy changed from 100% more casts to +1 cast
  • Fixed bug with II being the only relic that spawns after equip level 5 if it's unlocked
  • Fixed bug with saves being unable to load properly if the game was saved with a card locked.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2139441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link