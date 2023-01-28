- Hunter level 1 synergy changed from 100% more casts to +1 cast
- Fixed bug with II being the only relic that spawns after equip level 5 if it's unlocked
- Fixed bug with saves being unable to load properly if the game was saved with a card locked.
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 28 January 2023
0.8.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
