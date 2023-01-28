Update 1.0

Enhanced the visual appeal by adjusting the lighting on select scenes and incorporating natural elements such as animals to add depth and enhance the overall viewing experience.
Lighting fix
Added Birds
Added Cats
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Enhanced the visual appeal by adjusting the lighting on select scenes and incorporating natural elements such as animals to add depth and enhance the overall viewing experience.
Lighting fix
Added Birds
Added Cats
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update