Akari: School Trip update for 28 January 2023

Update 1.0

Build 10424307

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enhanced the visual appeal by adjusting the lighting on select scenes and incorporating natural elements such as animals to add depth and enhance the overall viewing experience.

Lighting fix
Added Birds
Added Cats

