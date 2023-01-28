 Skip to content

A Bavarian Tale - Totgeschwiegen update for 28 January 2023

Big Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Steam Achievements
  • English Localization improved
  • Hiding improved
  • New Enemy AI
  • More XP
  • New Quest: Broken Glasses

