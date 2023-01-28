- Steam Achievements
- English Localization improved
- Hiding improved
- New Enemy AI
- More XP
- New Quest: Broken Glasses
A Bavarian Tale - Totgeschwiegen update for 28 January 2023
Big Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Totgeschwiegen - Kapitel I Content Depot 1694561
