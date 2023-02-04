 Skip to content

Mikrocosmos update for 4 February 2023

"Early Access" has been officially released

Share · View all patches · Build 10424164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have officially released Mikrocosmos on Steam as "Early Access" in place of the Demo version. If you already have the Demo version, you will need to go to the store page to download and install the "Early Access" version to continue playing. After our game is officially released in the future, players participating in the "Early Access" do not need to install Mikrocosmos again, and the game will continue to be updated based on this version

