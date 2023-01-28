Sans titre

 Skip to content

Tennis Elbow 4 update for 28 January 2023

28 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here a big update with a bunch of changes and the arrival of the long await night sessions !

I hope you'll enjoy it. :-)

New Features :

  • Stadiums : night session for all the outdoor stadiums
  • Engine : upgraded to Unity 2023.1.16f
  • Modding : added the support for the Country in the online mode
  • Modding : change this line in your Tennis.ini, under [Display], from : (HowTo => https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic19-32161.php ) 
    
to :  
SmokeColor   =   0x1FFFFFFF  
for a less visible acceleration smoke.  
Or to :  
SmokeColor   =   0x00FFFFFF  
to make it completely invisible.```

Changes :

  • Stadiums : completely reworking the lighting changes when the sun moves to avoid strange lighting conditions ; in Shanghai, the night session triggers as soon as there's not enough light anymore
  • AI : the CPU has now significantly better reflexes on the return of serve, especially on Pro level & better
  • AI & gameplay : the left/right human & AI return position tuned, to better take into account the slice effect ; this should significantly lower the sliced aces against the CPU
  • Stats : better detection to determine if an Unforced Error is actually a Forced Error
  • CPU vs CPU : lowering the Attacking Rate will now have a stronger effect on the player
  • Gameplay : the players now rest a tiny bit between the 1st & 2nd serve, but only their Breath

Bug Fixes :

  • Physics : the ball possible landing zone shape wasn't an oval as shown by the aiming zone
  • online & match replay : desync fixed when the returner moves before the 1st serve of the 1st point of the match and triggers the auto-step back and it's not his or his opponent's 1st match of the game session (this could also lead to an unending desync)
  • online & match replay : desync fixed when releasing the buttons early on the service
  • online : if had played a match before, the game could desync on the 1st point
  • online : the extra service info of Modded anims wasn't loaded, possibly leading to desync
  • World Tour : fixed a crash on saved game loading when there was only 1 Country Cup event per year (which is the case with the XKT Patch v2.1, on the Women Tour)

Notes :

  • if you play an online tournament match soon, it's strongly recommended to play the game at least 30 minutes to get acquainted with the slight changes in the ball landing zone :fear:
  • if you notice some stadiums with bad lighting at certain hours of the day, please let me know

ManuTOO
=== Mana Games ===

