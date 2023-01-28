Sans titre

Here a big update with a bunch of changes and the arrival of the long await night sessions !
I hope you'll enjoy it. :-)
New Features :
- Stadiums : night session for all the outdoor stadiums
- Engine : upgraded to Unity 2023.1.16f
- Modding : added the support for the Country in the online mode
- Modding : change this line in your Tennis.ini, under [Display], from : (HowTo => https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic19-32161.php )
to : SmokeColor = 0x1FFFFFFF for a less visible acceleration smoke. Or to : SmokeColor = 0x00FFFFFF to make it completely invisible.```
Changes :
- Stadiums : completely reworking the lighting changes when the sun moves to avoid strange lighting conditions ; in Shanghai, the night session triggers as soon as there's not enough light anymore
- AI : the CPU has now significantly better reflexes on the return of serve, especially on Pro level & better
- AI & gameplay : the left/right human & AI return position tuned, to better take into account the slice effect ; this should significantly lower the sliced aces against the CPU
- Stats : better detection to determine if an Unforced Error is actually a Forced Error
- CPU vs CPU : lowering the Attacking Rate will now have a stronger effect on the player
- Gameplay : the players now rest a tiny bit between the 1st & 2nd serve, but only their Breath
Bug Fixes :
- Physics : the ball possible landing zone shape wasn't an oval as shown by the aiming zone
- online & match replay : desync fixed when the returner moves before the 1st serve of the 1st point of the match and triggers the auto-step back and it's not his or his opponent's 1st match of the game session (this could also lead to an unending desync)
- online & match replay : desync fixed when releasing the buttons early on the service
- online : if had played a match before, the game could desync on the 1st point
- online : the extra service info of Modded anims wasn't loaded, possibly leading to desync
- World Tour : fixed a crash on saved game loading when there was only 1 Country Cup event per year (which is the case with the XKT Patch v2.1, on the Women Tour)
Notes :
- if you play an online tournament match soon, it's strongly recommended to play the game at least 30 minutes to get acquainted with the slight changes in the ball landing zone :fear:
- if you notice some stadiums with bad lighting at certain hours of the day, please let me know
ManuTOO
=== Mana Games ===
Changed files in this update