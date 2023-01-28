- Improved inventory management on Controllers.
- Inventory now shows the total number of items available in the game.
- Fixed bug where you could Pet the Cat while running.
- Fixed bug where the radio sometimes was not [spoiler]detecting nearby danger[/spoiler].
Resultarias update for 28 January 2023
0.7.27
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update