 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Resultarias update for 28 January 2023

0.7.27

Share · View all patches · Build 10424092 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved inventory management on Controllers.
  • Inventory now shows the total number of items available in the game.
  • Fixed bug where you could Pet the Cat while running.
  • Fixed bug where the radio sometimes was not [spoiler]detecting nearby danger[/spoiler].

Changed files in this update

Depot 2230032
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link