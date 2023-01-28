1/28/2023 Patch

Added a leaderboard for the game and fixed a small bug affecting the gainer feature also :)
Thank you!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added a leaderboard for the game and fixed a small bug affecting the gainer feature also :)
Thank you!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update