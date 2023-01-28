 Skip to content

Bodies of Water (VR) update for 28 January 2023

1/28/2023 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a leaderboard for the game and fixed a small bug affecting the gainer feature also :)

Thank you!

Bodies of Water (VR) Content Depot 1639481
