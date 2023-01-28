2023 Year 1 Month 28 Day [Feedback update]

Share · View all patches · Build 10424053 · Last edited 28 January 2023 – 09:09:16 UTC by Wendy

First, new player feedback

Thanks to the feedback from my friends, I listened to the feedback and improved the game

Added key operation and carefully listed skill combo for key operation Deleted the south gate, west gate, East gate and sofa, because they are not used at present, and have caused a lot of trouble to the player Adjusted the position of EXP experience pack, you can see it at the beginning, I hid behind the door before jumping, my fault Please first understand the key operation, and then eat EXP. After drawing the knife, you can learn the skills and card matching

Second, the author's message

It would have been nice to have had more feedback, but today I looked at my watch

I just play games, thinking that eventually I can play multiplayer games with my friends and play AI~

I just want to do serious games, refuse to commercialize, the ultimate goal is the ninth art ~

Cool cool, the target is the same, although cool cool, I still alone!

Finally, English text, I try ~

Happy is done. That's it. Whoo