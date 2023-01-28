Update - Jan. 28

Hi all,

Managed to add a few quality of life updates, but mostly focused on balance issues and bug fixes that were pointed out in the discussion forums. It is always appreciated when you guys go out of your way to suggest improvements to the game, so keep the feedback coming!

Bugfixes/Changes:

"Build Mode" - where players can paint lines of trenches and other tiles in order to build them - now allows you to drag over an area to resume construction of tiles previously marked for construction. You can also now remove an entire area of painted tiles by dragging over them.

Fixed bug where tiles still under construction would change appearance if the tile next to them was finished building, despite not being complete themselves.

Units are less prone to wandering away when orders are cancelled. Previously they would try to reposition themselves when orders were cancelled, leading to weird results.

Upon finishing a "shift" for a repeating scheduled order, units will choose to reposition themselves in nearby forests or houses if close enough to one.

Support units are now assigned to proper orders based on their unit type when set to be automated, rather than random orders like Drill or Resting.

Terrain effects no longer affect underground units.

Fixed Attack Area workaround that would allow units to attack into trenches by targeting adjacent tiles.

Units attacking an area around them can no longer hit themselves.

Units in dugouts no longer become sick.

Units can no longer shoot into dugouts or blockhouses. They must move directly into them and engage any units inside in melee.

Commander caps are no longer lowered twice when changing commanders. A previous update made it so that removing a commander would lower the cap of Morale, Supply, and Readiness twice.

Default size of the commander selection popup in the Order of Battle screen has been set properly to accommodate the new buttons on the right. The addition of the resize feature caused this issue.

Railroad label tooltip in the Headquarters screen has been fixed.

Tooltips in officer replacement popup have been updated.

Officer experience tooltip now adds numbers of attribute effects.

Units experiencing order delay will no longer trigger sounds when viewing their information on the unit details popup.

Destroy and Repair orders can now be performed on tiles that are currently being built, rather than only on fully constructed tiles.

Shells Taken event has been fixed to prevent infantry battalions on the Redoubt map from being affected. However, reserve battalions are now affected.

Added ability to shoot into nearby trenches from blockhouse.

New Localization keys:

TOOLTIP_BUILD_MODE_ADD

TOOLTIP_BUILD_MODE_SUBTRACT

TOOLTIP_BUILD_MODE_DRAG_ADD

TOOLTIP_BUILD_MODE_DRAG_SUBTRACT

TOOLTIP_SENIOR_COMMANDER_BONUS_LEADERSHIP

TOOLTIP_SENIOR_COMMANDER_BONUS_ORGANIZATION

TOOLTIP_SENIOR_COMMANDER_BONUS_COMMAND

TOOLTIP_COMPANY_COMMANDER_BONUS_LEADERSHIP

TOOLTIP_COMPANY_COMMANDER_BONUS_ORGANIZATION

TOOLTIP_COMPANY_COMMANDER_BONUS_COMMAND

Thanks for playing!