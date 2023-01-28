 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Arrogation: Unlight of Day update for 28 January 2023

《僭越：无光之日》正在直播中！

Share · View all patches · Build 10423956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
从今日起至2月28日，我们将进行持续一个月的《僭越：无光之日》直播活动。

《僭越：无光之日》现已于Steam推出。

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2113530/_/

Changed depots in finaltest branch

View more data in app history for build 10423956
Depot 2113531
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link