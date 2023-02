Share · View all patches · Build 10423922 · Last edited 5 February 2023 – 03:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Code Rivals is free on Steam Early Access!

Play the campaign single player levels and learn the basics of a very easy and intuitive flowchart-based programming language.

Then head to the online multiplayer PVP and challenge your friends to a a code battle on the Deathmatch or Conquest game modes.

Text chat and code sharing already available.

New multiplayer modes and maps comming soon.