Jan 28 - New Ui Visuals And Bugfixes

Updated UI Visuals

Updated Maroon Fog Visuals Slightly

Fixed tank heal ability not retriggering

Increased tank and scientist movement speed

Scientist now deals 10% less damage and field deals slightly less damage at a slower tick rate

Scientist health from 5 to 4

Tank health from 8 to 6

Tank damage reduction from 65% to 35%

Tank damage reduction now stacks with Defensive Position

Fixed a bug where endless mode could carry between arenas if not unlocked in one already

Fixed various mythic perks not properly applying.

Fixed the "healing" mythic perk from stacking endlessly

Fixed healing from potentially causing the damage animation to play

Fixed player health sometimes not fully resetting after a game