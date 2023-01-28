 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 28 January 2023

Jan 28 - New Ui Visuals And Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10423894 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated UI Visuals
Updated Maroon Fog Visuals Slightly
Fixed tank heal ability not retriggering
Increased tank and scientist movement speed
Scientist now deals 10% less damage and field deals slightly less damage at a slower tick rate
Scientist health from 5 to 4
Tank health from 8 to 6
Tank damage reduction from 65% to 35%
Tank damage reduction now stacks with Defensive Position
Fixed a bug where endless mode could carry between arenas if not unlocked in one already
Fixed various mythic perks not properly applying.
Fixed the "healing" mythic perk from stacking endlessly
Fixed healing from potentially causing the damage animation to play
Fixed player health sometimes not fully resetting after a game

Changed files in this update

Depot 2076852
  • Loading history…
Depot 2076853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link