Jan 28 - New Ui Visuals And Bugfixes

Updated UI Visuals
Updated Maroon Fog Visuals Slightly
Fixed tank heal ability not retriggering
Increased tank and scientist movement speed
Scientist now deals 10% less damage and field deals slightly less damage at a slower tick rate
Scientist health from 5 to 4
Tank health from 8 to 6
Tank damage reduction from 65% to 35%
Tank damage reduction now stacks with Defensive Position
Fixed a bug where endless mode could carry between arenas if not unlocked in one already
Fixed various mythic perks not properly applying.
Fixed the "healing" mythic perk from stacking endlessly
Fixed healing from potentially causing the damage animation to play
Fixed player health sometimes not fully resetting after a game
