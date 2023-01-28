Early Access - 0.0.18 - Helping Hands, Prestige refactor, and Performance

New Features
- Added 19 new helping hands
Balancing
- Removed the minimum prestige value
- Prestige based on total pet points earned
- Prestige heart point rewards have been adjusted
- Upgrade base prices adjusted
- Upgrade price scaling adjusted
Performance
- Simplified jungle environment to increase performance
- Modified quality settings to increase performance
- Increased performance when hatching a new pet
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where hatching an egg with full pet time bonus causes pet time bonus to activate and user is unable to hatch egg until the pet time bonus ends
- Fixed bug where prestige count quests still don't seem to complete until you reload
- Fixed bug where the Items list doesn't seem to quite sort correctly; sometime a purchasable items will appear halfway down the list, and when you purchase one, all the others jump back to the top where they should be
- Fixed a bug where tooltips sometimes appear off screen
Quality of Life
- Remove New Game from main menu if you already have a save
- Added Delete All Data button to the settings menu
- Added confirmation popup to confirm deleting all data
Changed files in this update