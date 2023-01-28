 Skip to content

Let's Pet Pets update for 28 January 2023

Early Access - 0.0.18 - Helping Hands, Prestige refactor, and Performance

Build 10423840 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Features
  • Added 19 new helping hands
Balancing
  • Removed the minimum prestige value
  • Prestige based on total pet points earned
  • Prestige heart point rewards have been adjusted
  • Upgrade base prices adjusted
  • Upgrade price scaling adjusted
Performance
  • Simplified jungle environment to increase performance
  • Modified quality settings to increase performance
  • Increased performance when hatching a new pet
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed bug where hatching an egg with full pet time bonus causes pet time bonus to activate and user is unable to hatch egg until the pet time bonus ends
  • Fixed bug where prestige count quests still don't seem to complete until you reload
  • Fixed bug where the Items list doesn't seem to quite sort correctly; sometime a purchasable items will appear halfway down the list, and when you purchase one, all the others jump back to the top where they should be
  • Fixed a bug where tooltips sometimes appear off screen
Quality of Life
  • Remove New Game from main menu if you already have a save
  • Added Delete All Data button to the settings menu
  • Added confirmation popup to confirm deleting all data

