0.50 is Now Live on Steam!

Good afternoon little heroes!
Lights are warmer and the air seems thicker under Carcenburg. Time to get in touch with your wild side! For this update we have prepared a little bonding event. Proceed the main quest line to unlock the wrestling scene between Jenna and Rida.
Let’s see who is the true alpha in this duo!
- Added new batch of main story content.
- Added two new pinups and one new holiday pinup.
- Added Lace Kitty Blue and Pink outfits for Jenna.
- Modified 'Show Autosave' button in save and load menus to be separate states.
- Modified VR fights to be easier to complete and also include default VR loadouts that can't be changed.
Changed files in this update