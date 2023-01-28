 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 28 January 2023

v0.90 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10423764 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Added Robot
  • Added more special seeds

Bugs:

  • Fixed a typo in the lava golem boss text
  • Fixed floor 36 of the volcano
  • If you have exactly the amount needed for a custom summon, it will no longer say you don't have enough stones.
  • Fixed doublecasting a skill if you rapidly clicked the same target after the animation finished
  • Fixed angel revive causing crashes
  • Fixed the flintlock pistol not moving down orbs if you had a geode and used a skill that required orbs
  • "Medium" milestone cost on the custom shrine screen has been changed to "Small" and "Small" has been changed to "Dust" to match existing names.
  • Updated hair sprites so scarves and necklaces don't get covered up.
  • Fixed glove slice animation
  • Fixed explode not killing the user. Explode can also not be resisted by the caster
  • Fixed ruby golils softlocking combat if they were in the front

Balance:

  • Dead mans switch will now trigger regardless of who or what got the killing blow
  • Dead mans switch will now scale with the holder's stats rather than the defeated enemy's health
  • Golem armor skills no longer scale off current hp, instead they scale off max health.
  • Bees will now inflict poison from any position when attacking.
  • Demons will now inflict Burn from any position when attacked.
  • Increased focus stacks given by bee pollinate
  • Orc War Horn no longer generates an orb.
  • Orc gives herself less frenzy with frenzied strike
  • Orc generates less bleed with throwing ax
  • Orc generates less bleed with dual ax
  • Orc now deals 20% max health with suplex, rather than 25%
  • Slightly reduced accuracy of orc attack skills
  • Elf gains bonus accuracy and dodge in every position, and the bonus now scales with total accuracy and dodge(20%)

QoL:

  • Added a new palette called "ultrapink" that is lighter than the existing pink. Some species and clothes can now use "ultrapink" in their palettes

