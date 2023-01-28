v0.90 Patch Notes

New:
- Added Robot
- Added more special seeds
Bugs:
- Fixed a typo in the lava golem boss text
- Fixed floor 36 of the volcano
- If you have exactly the amount needed for a custom summon, it will no longer say you don't have enough stones.
- Fixed doublecasting a skill if you rapidly clicked the same target after the animation finished
- Fixed angel revive causing crashes
- Fixed the flintlock pistol not moving down orbs if you had a geode and used a skill that required orbs
- "Medium" milestone cost on the custom shrine screen has been changed to "Small" and "Small" has been changed to "Dust" to match existing names.
- Updated hair sprites so scarves and necklaces don't get covered up.
- Fixed glove slice animation
- Fixed explode not killing the user. Explode can also not be resisted by the caster
- Fixed ruby golils softlocking combat if they were in the front
Balance:
- Dead mans switch will now trigger regardless of who or what got the killing blow
- Dead mans switch will now scale with the holder's stats rather than the defeated enemy's health
- Golem armor skills no longer scale off current hp, instead they scale off max health.
- Bees will now inflict poison from any position when attacking.
- Demons will now inflict Burn from any position when attacked.
- Increased focus stacks given by bee pollinate
- Orc War Horn no longer generates an orb.
- Orc gives herself less frenzy with frenzied strike
- Orc generates less bleed with throwing ax
- Orc generates less bleed with dual ax
- Orc now deals 20% max health with suplex, rather than 25%
- Slightly reduced accuracy of orc attack skills
- Elf gains bonus accuracy and dodge in every position, and the bonus now scales with total accuracy and dodge(20%)
QoL:
- Added a new palette called "ultrapink" that is lighter than the existing pink. Some species and clothes can now use "ultrapink" in their palettes
