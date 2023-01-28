I deeply apologize to those who experienced difficulties with the DX12 feature. I have taken the necessary steps to remove it and will now be solely utilizing DX11, which has significantly enhanced the game's performance by achieving 60 frames per second. Additionally, I am excited to announce that we will be incorporating more content to the game to enhance your overall gaming experience.
Akari: School Trip update for 28 January 2023
FPS Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
