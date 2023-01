Share · View all patches · Build 10423707 · Last edited 28 January 2023 – 06:26:06 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes:

1: Rebalanced AI to make cheese tactics harder.

2: Lazer Bob should no longer cross his arms during his laser attack.

3: Added option to disable rendering of the crowd.

4: Fixed bug where Pro League would be available even if Intermediate was not yet conquered.

5: Fixed bug where sometimes the "Failure is a teacher" steam achievement would not unlock.