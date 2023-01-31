 Skip to content

Forspoken update for 31 January 2023

Forspoken Version Update Patch 1.02

Build 10423696

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Adjustments have been made to HDR mode.
・Localization and spelling fixes.
・Various minor fixes.
・Certain technical issues occurring on Steam Deck has been fixed.
・Performance and stability has been improved on Steam Deck. 

