・Adjustments have been made to HDR mode.
・Localization and spelling fixes.
・Various minor fixes.
・Certain technical issues occurring on Steam Deck has been fixed.
・Performance and stability has been improved on Steam Deck.
Forspoken update for 31 January 2023
Forspoken Version Update Patch 1.02
