Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 28 January 2023

Update notes for 2023/01/28

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Start work on labeling hotkeys in HUD UI (Work in progress)
  • Fix for technology unlock not being saved for AZ-TECH dodge ability gained in second level.

