 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Floor44 update for 28 January 2023

1.2.32

Share · View all patches · Build 10423639 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new ability: Detox
  • Player is now able to feed weirdos if feed ability is activated, why though?
  • Improved spawn chance of DDV in vending machines
  • Loot spawn chance will change when player leave the lobby or disconnected

Changed files in this update

Depot 1980771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link