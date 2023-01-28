- Added new ability: Detox
- Player is now able to feed weirdos if feed ability is activated, why though?
- Improved spawn chance of DDV in vending machines
- Loot spawn chance will change when player leave the lobby or disconnected
Floor44 update for 28 January 2023
1.2.32
