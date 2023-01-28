 Skip to content

Mobmania update for 28 January 2023

Version a.1.16.0:

Build 10423508

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's NEW in Version a.1.16.0

Stages:


NEW! The Mall

General:

  • Added Random Co-op challenges.
  • Co-op boss scaling changed from 100% per additional player >>> 50% per additional player.
  • Solo challenge rewards changed from 3 >>> 5.
  • Bonus damage taken from Bedrock changed from 5 >>> 3.
  • Added coin multiplier per stage.
  • Added leave confirmation for challenges.

Characters:

  • Alex's Summon Sword count changed from 1/1/1 >>> 1/3/5.
  • Alex's Summon Sword attack delay changed from 10 >>> 5.
  • Jpec's Shadow Clone damage changed from 50%/75%/100% >>> 20%/30%/50%.

Equips:

  • Spirit Blade damage values changed from 1/2/2/2/3/3/3 >>> 3/5/5/5/7/7/7

Bugs/Misc:

  • Potential fix for "Out of Memory" bug.
  • Fixed distance traveled metric not being calculated correctly.
  • Missile description now says missile instead of rocket.
  • Fixed bug where tooltips for jinxes would appear while a menu was open
  • Various typos.
  • Various visual tweaks.

Special thanks to the Discord community!

