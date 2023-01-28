What's NEW in Version a.1.16.0
Stages:
NEW! The Mall
General:
- Added Random Co-op challenges.
- Co-op boss scaling changed from 100% per additional player >>> 50% per additional player.
- Solo challenge rewards changed from 3 >>> 5.
- Bonus damage taken from Bedrock changed from 5 >>> 3.
- Added coin multiplier per stage.
- Added leave confirmation for challenges.
Characters:
- Alex's Summon Sword count changed from 1/1/1 >>> 1/3/5.
- Alex's Summon Sword attack delay changed from 10 >>> 5.
- Jpec's Shadow Clone damage changed from 50%/75%/100% >>> 20%/30%/50%.
Equips:
- Spirit Blade damage values changed from 1/2/2/2/3/3/3 >>> 3/5/5/5/7/7/7
Bugs/Misc:
- Potential fix for "Out of Memory" bug.
- Fixed distance traveled metric not being calculated correctly.
- Missile description now says missile instead of rocket.
- Fixed bug where tooltips for jinxes would appear while a menu was open
- Various typos.
- Various visual tweaks.
Special thanks to the Discord community!
Changed files in this update