Welcome to ImmaterialAI 5!

IAI 4 was short lived (5 months), acting as THE update lifecycle post- the free and Plus versions leaving Early Access. More AI (e.g. mentions), more functionality (Worlds) and most importantly QOL additions like automatic backups, shortcuts and the ability to change your language in-app were the name of the game.

With IAI 5 we're doing something different - we're going to run it for most likely a few years due to its sheer scale. We have more than 40 features and feature updates planned (compared to 8 from ImmaterialAI 4's roadmap), among which new Linux, Mac and language support, a completely reworked homepage and new data types.

ImmaterialAI 5.0

Languages

Simplified Chinese and Hindi full support added

new way of displaying available languages replaces showing the 2 letter country code of each language with the language's name in that language and script

Data

15 new icons available for custom node types and worlds

Nodes the Details tab inside nodes is split into two tabs ( Text and Details ) on portrait screens: Text tab only contains the title, subtitle, mentions and description + save & copy buttons Details tab contains everything else one/two tab mode can be set to a specific one regardless of portrait/landscape resolution from the Customization section of Settings standalone Tree tab, auto-generated based on selected link types unlocks for all users at level at 3 you can configure the link types allowed for the tree generation ability to export the tree to clipboard and file

Node types (Plus, Lite) :

can now have parents (and descendants) node types' hierarchy trees auto-generated from the new parent property If you search for node type A with subtype B, you’ll see all nodes of type B too (and all other descendants of A)

Worlds (Plus)

can now have constraints to limit the meta data types of new data made while in each world exclude and allow different node and link types types that don’t fit the criteria don’t get shown during searches world constraints get exported and imported to/from backups world constraints take into account node type ancestry ( e.g. if you have node type A with parent type B, B with C, if you decide to exclude C and allow B, A should be allowed, because than B's the exception within all children of C, etc etc etc)

Links

constraint validation removed for links until some issues are patched

New default data

Node types: process, location

Link type: at location

Home

graphs now include the nodes’ subtitles if present

you can now navigate from the main quest page back to the disclaimer for re-reads

Compatibility

ImmaterialAI (with Plus DLC) now available on Steam PC Café

SteamDeck preparation: SteamDeck touch inputs now behave like using touch on touchscreen Windows devices

streaming IAI on a phone handles input touches as mouse clicks

backups now support Mesh 1.0 data (tags, tag instances, world constraints & new property parentId for node types)

ImmaterialAI 5.0 officially comes to all users in February 2023